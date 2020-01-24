Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Valentino Lazaro joins Newcastle on loan from Inter Milan

BBC Sport Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Austria international Valentino Lazaro joins Newcastle on loan from Inter Milan for the rest of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing

Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing 01:18

 Steve Bruce is delighted to have completed the loan signing of Valentino Lazaro and says the Inter Milan winger could play for Newcastle this weekend.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Newcastle sign Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan

Newcastle signed Austria winger Valentino Lazaro on loan for the rest of the season from Inter Milan.
News24

Newcastle close to £18m Valentino Lazaro move after Mike Ashley transfer summit

Newcastle close to £18m Valentino Lazaro move after Mike Ashley transfer summitNewcastle are hoping to finalise their first signing of the January transfer window with Inter Milan's Valentino Lazaro linked with an £18m move
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.