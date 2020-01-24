Global  

Kentucky basketball's Kahlil Whitney, a former top recruit, announces plans to transfer

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Kentucky basketball freshman Kahlil Whitney announced Friday he is leaving the program. Whitney was one of the nation's top recruits.
Tweets about this

Mr_20k

wloading35 RT @247SportsPortal: Former five-star and McDonald's All-American, Kentucky freshman Kahlil Whitney has announced he will transfer: https:… 6 minutes ago

JWerner247

Jeremy Werner RT @JWerner247: Illinois native, 5-star forward Kahlil Whitney leaving Kentucky https://t.co/DkPPszU3Qo 9 minutes ago

AndySullivan12

Forget Me (Don) Knotts Freshman Kahlil Whitney leaves Kentucky as role diminishes - via @ESPN App https://t.co/OqH1NGkklb 16 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Freshman Whitney leaves UK as role diminishes https://t.co/87VaF0cklH via @ESPN https://t.co/Fr1ShyyWjb 17 minutes ago

patricknickoson

Patrick Nickoson Rather than work harder to crack into the rotation, and develop, he gives up and moves on. It's such a "NOW" genera… https://t.co/ZoFhnzpEJr 23 minutes ago

FanlysSports

Fanlys Freshman Whitney leaves UK as role diminishes https://t.co/orPzfFJeM8 https://t.co/n6xJ6LUaAM 24 minutes ago

kellynnward

Kelly Ward RT @JonHale_CJ: NEW: UK freshman Kahlil Whitney announces he's leaving the program. Had played just three minutes in last two games https:/… 29 minutes ago

_acecolin

Blaxk Sayian RT @RoushKSR: Khalil Whitney’s departure means UK only has 8 scholarship players traveling to Texas Tech. https://t.co/K0j6eRVsCT 40 minutes ago

