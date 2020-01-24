Outstanding stat proves 33-cap Everton target would be instant Goodison Park hero - opinion

Reported Everton target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recovered possession more than any other Premier League player this season, showing he is exactly what the Toffees are crying out for.

