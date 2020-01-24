Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Outstanding stat proves 33-cap Everton target would be instant Goodison Park hero - opinion

Outstanding stat proves 33-cap Everton target would be instant Goodison Park hero - opinion

Football FanCast Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Reported Everton target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recovered possession more than any other Premier League player this season, showing he is exactly what the Toffees are crying out for.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Everton could kickstart the Ancelotti revolution with swoop for £20.7m-rated enforcer - opinion

Everton remain keen on adding Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino and his arrival could kickstart Carlo Ancelotti's revolution at Goodison Park.
Football FanCast

Reported Ancelotti target can be what Fabian Delph was supposed to be for Everton - opinion

Reported Everton target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a leader on and off the pitch, and would be what Fabian Delph was supposed to be when he signed from Manchester...
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.