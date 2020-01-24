Global  

Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney leaving the No. 15 Wildcats

FOX Sports Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney leaving the No. 15 WildcatsKentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney says on Twitter that his time at the school “has not gone as I had hoped” and that he will leave the No. 15 Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney says on his verified Twitter that his time at the school “has not gone as I had hoped” and...
