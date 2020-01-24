Haaland at the double as dream start to life at Dortmund continues Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Erling Haaland’s stunning start to life at Borussia Dortmund continued on Friday as he scored twice after coming off the bench in a 5-1 rout of Cologne. The 19-year-old netted a hat-trick on debut against Augsburg after being introduced in the 56th minute, having joined from Salzburg this month. And the Norway international made a […]



The post Haaland at the double as dream start to life at Dortmund continues appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

