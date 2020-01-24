Global  

Haaland at the double as dream start to life at Dortmund continues

Friday, 24 January 2020
Erling Haaland’s stunning start to life at Borussia Dortmund continued on Friday as he scored twice after coming off the bench in a 5-1 rout of Cologne. The 19-year-old netted a hat-trick on debut against Augsburg after being introduced in the 56th minute, having joined from Salzburg this month. And the Norway international made a […]

The post Haaland at the double as dream start to life at Dortmund continues appeared first on Soccer News.
