Australia declares first confirmed case of coronavirus

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Australians were urged on Saturday not to travel to the Hubei province in China, with the government issuing its most severe travel advisory.
News video: Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case

Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case 00:38

 Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus. The case was found in the state of Victoria, according to reports at Reuters. The patient has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne. The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from...

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia confirms first case of coronavirus as protective masks sell out

Australia confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Saturday in Melbourne, with many pharmacies in the city's centre running out of protective masks...
Reuters

News24.com | Australia confirms first coronavirus case

Australia on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be...
News24


