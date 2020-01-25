Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber beats Camila Giorgi in three sets

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Angelique Kerber is made to fight by Camila Giorgi but manages to win in three sets and reach the Australian Open fourth round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open 01:28

 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Federer Could Be Become Billionaire [Video]Federer Could Be Become Billionaire

Business Insider reports that Roger Federer could soon join the exclusive sportsperson's billionaire club. There are currently only three men in the club: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Floyd..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams again to advance

American 15-year-old Coco Gauff once again beats Venus Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam with victory at the Australian Open.
BBC News

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats John Millman in fifth-set tie-break

Six-time champion Roger Federer survives a scare to beat unseeded Australian John Millman 10-8 in a fifth-set champions tie-break to reach the Australian Open...
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WoodwardRichard

Richard Woodward RT @TheHinduSports: Angelique Kerber moves into the fourth round of the #AustralianOpen with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi, exten… 2 minutes ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports Angelique Kerber moves into the fourth round of the #AustralianOpen with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi, e… https://t.co/HsL7ifKqzc 4 minutes ago

anirpaul

Anirban Paul #AusOpen: Former champion Angelique Kerber survives scare to reach last 16 https://t.co/D5mwM58B47 via @TOISports #AustralianOpen #Tennis 19 minutes ago

WTArussians

WTA Russians Will we get to witness this moment again on Monday again? Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) takes on three-tim… https://t.co/DOXbXXswJj 33 minutes ago

india_bet

India Bet Australian Open: Angelique Kerber survives scare to reach last 16 https://t.co/pTLQ5l3mwd https://t.co/U6mx4692VE 45 minutes ago

K_Ban

Kaustav Banerjee RT @HTSportsNews: #AusOpen | Former champion Kerber survives scare to reach last 16 at Australian Open https://t.co/nk0Gu7uGO5 52 minutes ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn Australian Open: Former Champion Angelique Kerber Survives Scare to Reach Last 16 https://t.co/OiR9v3tIKz 53 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Australian Open: Former champion Angelique Kerber survives scare to reach last 16 https://t.co/wg6p2JK7Eb 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.