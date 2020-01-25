Global  

The Latest: Kerber advances to 4th round at Australian Open

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi to continue her career winning streak over the Italian player. Kerber has beaten Giorgi all […]
 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer scraped his way to the fourth round of Australian Open on Friday after winning a five-set...
