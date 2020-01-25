Global  

'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight than ever

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Doomsday Clock on Thursday ticked down to 100 seconds to midnight, symbolizing the greatest level of peril to humanity since its creation in 1947 as the threat posed by climate change and a growing nuclear race loomed large.The danger level was compounded by information warfare and disruptive technologies ranging from deepfake video and audio to the militarization of space and the development of hypersonic weapons.
