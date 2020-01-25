Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MCA office-bearers to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray to solve Wankhede lease issue

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office-bearers will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to discuss lease issues pertaining to the Wankhede Stadium, Azad Maidan and Cross Maidan.

While the MCA has already applied to renew the leases last year, the state government had slapped a Rs 120-crore notice on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia [Video]Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia

Newly elected Jahrkhand MLAs to meet at Congress office, PM Modi congratulates JMM alliance on victory, Modi cabinet likely to meet on National Population Register, Economist Gita Gopinath meets PM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.