MCA office-bearers to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray to solve Wankhede lease issue

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office-bearers will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to discuss lease issues pertaining to the Wankhede Stadium, Azad Maidan and Cross Maidan.



While the MCA has already applied to renew the leases last year, the state government had slapped a Rs 120-crore notice on... 👓 View full article

