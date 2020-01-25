Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar star in India's win over NZ; to meet Oz in quarters

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Bloemfontein:* Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar showed big heart while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was all guile in India’s 44-run win against New Zealand as they set-up a quarter-final date with Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday. During a rain-hit final Group ‘A’ league encounter reduced to 23-overs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20 [Video]India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20

India notched a comfortable 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. The hosts won the toss & opted to field first.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

India vs West Indies : Hayden Walsh on West IndiesWin Against India in the 2nd T20I | Oneindia News [Video]India vs West Indies : Hayden Walsh on West IndiesWin Against India in the 2nd T20I | Oneindia News

West Indies beat India in the second T20I in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on December 08 by 8 wickets. The series is all level by 1-1 each heading into the decider game. The third T20I will be played..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kuldeep, Rahul star in India's series-levelling win over Australia

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in...
IndiaTimes

U-19 World Cup: Bishnoi, Ankolekar star in Indian victory against New Zealand

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar showed big heart while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was all guile in India's 44-run win against New Zealand as they set-up a...
Zee News


Tweets about this

TradeviewHere

Dan Walter Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game: India to meet Australia in… https://t.co/d1Dgvj80Tj #sports 3 hours ago

SportsReporter_

Cricket Updates Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game https://t.co/rvDPxHGMzp https://t.co/XOtNJUx59i 4 hours ago

Aliyajawaid1

Aliya Jawaid Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game https://t.co/n0rcCWsugR https://t.co/p8E4oL6Q72 6 hours ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular U-19 World Cup: Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar star in India’s win against New Zealand https://t.co/72e01l0EIH https://t.co/IUyDlLpeb2 6 hours ago

WT20News

ICC WT20 Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game https://t.co/DoxzDXHVm9 https://t.co/XdMAEdzlCj 8 hours ago

The_RedIndian

The Red Indian Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game https://t.co/mX1uMZXKhp https://t.co/0McOXGB8UW 8 hours ago

cricviewmedia

CRICVIEW Media©️ 2020 ICC U19 CRICKET WORLD CUP: 🇮🇳 India U19 won by 44 runs (DLS) vs NZ U19. Target 192 (23 overs). NZ U19s 147 ALL… https://t.co/f3Mj3zlGOU 8 hours ago

sportspk_update

Sports Pakistan Bishnoi, Ankolekar stifle New Zealand in shortened game https://t.co/cF7lXQAnNC 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.