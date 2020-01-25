Van Dijk: Liverpool don´t feel unbeatable

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Virgil van Dijk insisted Liverpool did not feel unbeatable despite their incredible run in the Premier League. Liverpool secured their 22nd win in 23 league games this season by edging Wolves 2-1 in a tight contest on Thursday. But Van Dijk warned his side there was still work to do despite their 16-point advantage atop […]



