Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Morrison gets the best of Kofi Kingston for second straight win over The New Day

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
John Morrison gets the best of Kofi Kingston for second straight win over The New DayJohn Morrison continued his return tour with an impressive showing against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

People We Lost in 2019 [Video]People We Lost in 2019

People We Lost in 2019. From actors to activists, a number of household names were lost this year. Here’s a look at some of those who will be sorely missed. Cameron Boyce , Actor (1999 - 2019) ...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

WWE's Xavier Woods Leans Into Media Side As Achilles Heals [Video]WWE's Xavier Woods Leans Into Media Side As Achilles Heals

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods stays relevant with his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel and New Day Feel The Power podcast while rehabbing his torn Achilles. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kofi Kingston reveals new blond hair color on Friday Night SmackDown

Kofi Kingston reveals new blond hair color on Friday Night SmackDownKofi Kingston showed up on Friday Night SmackDown with a new hair color, going blonde ahead of this year’s Royal Rumble.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mattwwe9

Matt Rose John Morrison gets best of Kofi Kingston for another win over The New Da... https://t.co/VDS01muRDc via @YouTube 1 day ago

Joe1965Weaver

Joe Weaver John Morrison gets best of Kofi Kingston for another win over The New Da... https://t.co/89X309eNs5 via @YouTube 2 days ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb John Morrison gets the best of Kofi Kingston for second straight win over The New Day https://t.co/oeoJehuyBu #sports #feedly 2 days ago

esportsws

Sports News John Morrison gets the best of Kofi Kingston for second straight win over The New Day https://t.co/kwf11273VR 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.