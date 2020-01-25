Global  

Zak Crawley hits maiden fifty before South Africa fight back

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Johannesburg:* Zak Crawley's maiden Test half-century gave England a solid foundation before South Africa struck back on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. Holding an unbeatable 2-1 series lead, England were 192 for four when bad light ended a rain-shortened day. England's youthful...
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Crawley leads the way as England make positive start

Zak Crawley scored a maiden test 50 as England made a confident start to the fourth and final test against South Africa and were 100 runs without loss at tea on...
Reuters India

Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope give England edge on Day 1 vs South Africa

*Port Elizabeth:* World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes survived three reviews by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC News

