Recalled Shoaib Malik shines for Pakistan

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Lahore:* Recalled Shoaib Malik smashed a solid half-century to anchor Pakistan's five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday. Malik's 45-ball 58 not out for his eighth Twenty20 fifty as Pakistan overhauled a modest 142-run target in 19.3 over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match...
Recent related news from verified sources

Shoaib Malik stars as Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in first T20I

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 24 (ANI): Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs to help Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I of the...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsNews24

Not thinking about T20I World Cup: Shoaib Malik

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 23 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who returned in the T20I squad against Bangladesh, said he is not thinking about the ICC T20I...
Sify

