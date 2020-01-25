Global  

Jennifer Lopez can't wait to hit Super Bowl stage

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Superstar singer Jennifer Lopez, fiancee of former American star baseballer Alex Rodriguez, expressed her excitement as she prepares to perform during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on February 2. JLo recently took to social media to give her fans a peek into her rehearsal as she gears up for the big day.

She Instagrammed a...
