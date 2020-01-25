Jennifer Lopez can't wait to hit Super Bowl stage

Nick Chaplin @Krisplashed I cant wait to see Miss Jennifer Lopez perform in the super bowl.....NOT 1 day ago FLEE TV ™ Jennifer Lopez can’t wait to take the Super Bowl stage a behind the scenes look into her rehearsal process.… https://t.co/VoD2T3q1el 1 day ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/seheGcWdQV Jennifer Lopez can't wait to take the Super Bowl stage! With just 10 days left until the b… https://t.co/sbQkmsUrG0 1 day ago TC Ceferino Guerrero Can’t wait fo the Super Bowl not because the best 2 teams are matched up. It’s Because THE LATINA QUEEN DUO OF. JE… https://t.co/TcE3nfmAjF 5 days ago Steve Brack Jennifer Lopez makes a huge racist statement!!! She says ” I get to perform with another Latino, What if Garth broo… https://t.co/mcncxprdgZ 5 days ago Osmosis Jones Every second that passes is one second closer to hearing the medley of Jennifer Lopez hits I’ve been waiting months… https://t.co/hPHTs5IaxY 6 days ago