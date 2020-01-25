Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hawks star Trae Young named All-Star starter

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Hawks star Trae Young named All-Star starterTrae Young discusses All-Star nod
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains [Video]LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks' Record [Video]Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks' Record

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maddie_m_lee

Maddie Lee RT @ThunderXtra: #NBAAllStar starter Trae Young is 'no doubt' one of the top 12 players in the Eastern Conference, says Hawks coach (via @m… 29 minutes ago

ThunderXtra

ThunderXtra #NBAAllStar starter Trae Young is 'no doubt' one of the top 12 players in the Eastern Conference, says Hawks coach… https://t.co/vcMu0difaB 33 minutes ago

ken_ragsdale

Ken Ragsdale RT @TheOklahoman_: .@ThunderXtra postgame roundup: 💭: https://t.co/wf1LwlOuVX @BerryTramel: https://t.co/uocm9eh3Ur @joe_mussatto: https:… 34 minutes ago

AtlantaInMotion

Atlanta In Motion Hawks star Trae Young named All-Star starter https://t.co/SrH0wBF0c7 40 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now NBA All-Star starter Trae Young is 'no doubt' one of the top 12 players in the Eastern Conference, says Hawks coach… https://t.co/1NJMo8qAXJ 41 minutes ago

TheOklahoman_

The Oklahoman .@ThunderXtra postgame roundup: 💭: https://t.co/wf1LwlOuVX @BerryTramel: https://t.co/uocm9eh3Ur @joe_mussatto:… https://t.co/jcNDh2WPLt 49 minutes ago

SaySnoop

Smushy RT @Freshley90: How trae young 😂 an all star starter and the hawks 11-35 but jimmy butler not and his team 2nd in da East y’all wild af 1 hour ago

Freshley90

Johnny_Bravo How trae young 😂 an all star starter and the hawks 11-35 but jimmy butler not and his team 2nd in da East y’all wild af 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.