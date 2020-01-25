Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TV actress Sejal Sharma found hanging

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A television actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on Friday. She left behind a suicide note. The Kashimira police has registered a case of accidental death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anushka Sharma shines in yellow jacket at the airport [Video]Anushka Sharma shines in yellow jacket at the airport

Anushka Sharma is a diva in every sense. Not only she is a brilliant actress the sizzling beauty of Bollywood never disappoints us with her fashion choices

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Adah Sharma loves playing the piano [Video]Adah Sharma loves playing the piano

Gues what actress Adah Sharma's free-time passion is. She spends a lot of time on the piano.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PuneTimesOnline

Pune Times #DilTohHappyHaiJi actress #SejalSharma's suicide note says nobody is to blame for what happened. The police are cur… https://t.co/sFEdmeeowN 2 minutes ago

zafarnawabi123

Zafar Daudi Azizi RT @MumbaiMirror: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress #SejalSharma commits #suicide in her Mira Road flat https://t.co/kjPAb1VBvD 38 minutes ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat https://t.co/IdIFVGutcM 40 minutes ago

news_ain

AIN NEWS 24 DIL TOH HAPPY HAI JI ACTRESS SEJAL SHARMA COMMITS SUICIDE AT MIRA ROAD FLAT, SUICIDE NOTE FOUND https://t.co/69DquFwWjI 41 minutes ago

natt_arsenal

Nathaniel Rodrigues 🌴🦖 RT @MumbaiMirror: #Replug | Television actress #SejalSharma commits suicide in her Mira Road flat https://t.co/kjPAb1VBvD 58 minutes ago

BureaucracyBuzz

BureaucracyBuzz Sejal Sharma Death Reason or Cause: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma found hanging; left behind a suicide… https://t.co/fWEFhcLObt 1 hour ago

AdityaPardesh19

Love Me To RT @ThePuneMirror: #Replug | Television actress #SejalSharma commits suicide at her rented flat in Mumbai https://t.co/jHehLr2OHy 1 hour ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma found hanging; left behind a suicide note https://t.co/OzHWiUblOk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.