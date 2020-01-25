Halep sees off Putintseva in straight sets to advance Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Simona Halep proved too strong for Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in their first career meeting as the Romanian fourth seed sailed through to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 win on Saturday. 👓 View full article

