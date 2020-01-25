Figure skating: Liu defends US title with flawless free skate

Alysa Liu successfully defended her women's title at the U.S. Figure Staking Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old delivered a...

Brezina leads at European figure skating after rivals fall Czech veteran Michal Brezina took a surprise lead at the European Figure Skating Championships as Kevin Aymoz of France failed to qualify for the free skate

FOX Sports 3 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

