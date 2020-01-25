Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Figure skating: Liu defends US title with flawless free skate

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Alysa Liu successfully defended her women's title at the U.S. Figure Staking Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old delivered a brilliant free skate routine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Figure skating: Liu defends U.S. title with flawless free skate

Alysa Liu successfully defended her women's title at the U.S. Figure Staking Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old delivered a...
Reuters

Brezina leads at European figure skating after rivals fall

Czech veteran Michal Brezina took a surprise lead at the European Figure Skating Championships as Kevin Aymoz of France failed to qualify for the free skate
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aussiecoley

noel cole RT @Reuters: Figure skating: Liu defends U.S. title with flawless free skate https://t.co/LUOj5RVQcl https://t.co/YHvWFpnZjY 8 minutes ago

blpfunk

Bruce Peterson RT @guardian: Alysa Liu, 14, successfully defends US women's figure skating title https://t.co/6xnOfKO0ub 26 minutes ago

PolitomixNews

Politomix Alysa Liu, 14, successfully defends US women's figure skating title https://t.co/WLr1kHod0P 36 minutes ago

PJaxParker

PJ Parker Alysa Liu, 14, successfully defends US women's figure skating title https://t.co/VhWZfQE4Mf 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Figure skating: Liu defends U.S. title with flawless free skate https://t.co/LUOj5RVQcl https://t.co/YHvWFpnZjY 1 hour ago

aonamida_pencil

蒼涙🌷🥖やっぱストロングスタイル最高！ RT @olympicchannel: 14-year-old Alysa Liu defends her title at the @USFigureSkating Championships, once again landing two triple Axels in t… 1 hour ago

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER Alysa Liu, 14, successfully defends US women's figure skating title https://t.co/nIXzpo9jZY 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sports News Roundup: Brazil's #Souza gets life ban; #Liu defends title in figure skating and more https://t.co/5YDKAAHaGU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.