Halep sees off Putintseva in straight sets to advance

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Simona Halep proved too strong for Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in their first career meeting as the Romanian fourth seed sailed through to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 win on Saturday.
