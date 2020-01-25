Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OTKamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes as No. 13 Butler rallied to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baldwin Leads #24 Butler Past Ole Miss [Video]Baldwin Leads #24 Butler Past Ole Miss

Butler guard Kamar Baldwin scores 31 on the Rebels.

Credit: WCBIPublished


Tweets about this

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Baldwin's Flurry Leads No. 13 Butler Past Marquette In OT https://t.co/2tTHkXwm64 Via @USATODAY 8 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Baldwin’s flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/3UcjnldCeP #ncaa 19 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Baldwin’s flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/y1E4vtxNFJ 29 minutes ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Baldwin’s flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/oP7qZUTmN3 https://t.co/7gihCeLdmv 30 minutes ago

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/M0KGcTCTa2 https://t.co/69zcXhf3bZ 31 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/NNfRhUXaJl https://t.co/gXODBYmv9e 41 minutes ago

IzzyBernays

Izzy Bernays "Baldwin's Flurry Leads No. 13 Butler Past Marquette in OT" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/3Ov3Obi8BQ 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/OLCsjVXSqn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.