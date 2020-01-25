Global  

Erling Haaland breaks Bundesliga record

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Dortmund [Germany], Jan 25 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Saturday scripted history as he became the first player to score five goals in his first two matches in Bundesliga.
Haaland bids to join Bundesliga’s goalscoring elite

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland certainly knows how to make an impression. The 19-year-old Norwegian came off the bench to score a hat trick for...
Seattle Times

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero

Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show,...
Deutsche Welle

