Erling Haaland breaks Bundesliga record

Dortmund [Germany], Jan 25 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Saturday scripted history as he became the first player to score five goals in his first two matches in Bundesliga.



Haaland bids to join Bundesliga's goalscoring elite DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland certainly knows how to make an impression. The 19-year-old Norwegian came off the bench to score a hat trick for...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show,...

Deutsche Welle 1 week ago



