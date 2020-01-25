Global  

Simona Halep cruises to fourth-round of Australian Open

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a comprehensive win over Yulia Putintseva at the Rod Laver Arena here on Saturday.
 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

