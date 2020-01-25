The good, bad from 2020 NHL All-Star skills competition

Lauren 🍞🦝 RT @soIoucity: Next year nhl all star games needs to have 6 vs 6. Allstars vs 6 dudes they hand pick from twitter that were talking***in… 2 seconds ago

Sayu342 RT @leorasinha: Happy birthday #VishalAdityaSingh from the whole #AsimSquad . You are a great human being!! We like your friendship with ou… 8 minutes ago

Dragon Cobolt [Commissions Open! DM For Details!] @SportsForDogs Your super is an apprentice wizard who ran away from magic school to become a pop star! They stole a… https://t.co/yhFEp0syrb 13 minutes ago

Maryl @SW_takes Most of it sucked and they're reviving the best stuff from it anyways. At least Star Trek fans can be mad… https://t.co/omE5XhyUUb 16 minutes ago

USA TODAY Sports The NHL's fastest skater, most accurate shooter and hardest shooter were among those crowned at the Skills Competit… https://t.co/nCg7gIIwYU 17 minutes ago

Arctic_Monkeys_Fan Account_2004 RT @jk_tidwell: It's amazing how Ahsoka went from being "hated" to being one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars. Because her crea… 18 minutes ago