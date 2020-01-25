Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest

ESPN Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said it was fun to win Friday night's inaugural Shooting Stars competition, but called it "a little gimmicky" and said he was a fan of the drills that used to be done in the skill competition.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars [Video]Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars

The inaugural Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition comes down to the wire, as Patrick Kane ekes out Mitchell Marner and Ryan O'Reilly in a tiebreaker

Credit: NHL     Duration: 17:22Published

Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition [Video]Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition

David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk, Patrick Kane, Tyler Seguin, Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, Mitchell Marner, Marie-Philip Poulin and Hilary Knight take it up to the stands and participate..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 24:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PokerArticles

Poker Articles Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest https://t.co/lhXvz84uoF 18 minutes ago

FantasySP

Fantasy Sports Patrick Kane / Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest https://t.co/xkUfbEuwuE #NHL #CHI 40 minutes ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest: Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said it was fun to win Friday night's… https://t.co/FXDZeCyG4t 43 minutes ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest: Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said it was fun to win Friday night's… https://t.co/f1sko9pkMU 43 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/fGR9KUpTff https://t.co/jcHLf3UGz5 2 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest https://t.co/pJcbuxtQvw via @ESPN https://t.co/2RlJvUSgbD 2 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest https://t.co/QxCnIfP3ys #espn #sports https://t.co/KYgNSisCrQ 2 hours ago

manianca

Mark Kane wins 'gimmicky' new Shooting Stars contest https://t.co/RRFLmEm0Ai @ESPN @manianca 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.