Australian Open Glance: Barty sees opposition disappear

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Australian Open Glance: Barty sees opposition disappearAsh Barty was on and off the court quickly for her third-round match, a straight-sets win that left her most of the rest of the day to do whatever she pleased
Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published

Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty [Video]Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has laughed off suggestions she's been 'monitoring' shleigh Barty's form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published


Sport24.co.za | 'My face is everywhere' - Barty feels the love at Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is relishing the pressure at her home Australian Open - but joked on that she is sick of seeing pictures of herself everywhere.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersZee NewsBBC NewsCBC.ca

Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Elena Rybakina to reach fourth round

Ashleigh Barty overcomes a jittery start to defeat in-form Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-1 and reach the Australian Open fourth round.
BBC Sport

