Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dominic Thiem advances to fourth-round of Australian Open

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena here on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open 01:43

 Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharapova loses, Nadal advances at Australian Open

Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov were among the other highly-ranked men to advance to the second round
Hindu

Sport24.co.za | Thiem dumps adviser Muster after barely 2 weeks

Dominic Thiem has dumped 1995 French Open champion and former world No 1 Thomas Muster as an adviser just weeks after hiring him.
News24 Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coretvnewsng

CoreTV News Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Daniil Medvedev & Dominic Thiem advances Stan Wawrinka produced some of his b… https://t.co/b6vBoiVQpI 34 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Dominic Thiem advances to fourth-round of Australian Open https://t.co/BWHj4VLCq2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.