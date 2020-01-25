Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Phil Thompson is backing Southampton to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Spurs will make the trip to the south coast fresh from a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Lilywhites have struggled to find consistency over the past […]



The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sky Sports pundit predicts Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Charlie Nicholas is backing Watford to claim a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. The Lilywhites head into the game...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham Michael Owen is backing Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a draw in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Southampton...

The Sport Review 1 day ago





Tweets about this