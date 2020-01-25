Global  

Rumour Has It: Man Utd, Tottenham and Dortmund eye Emre Can

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can. Can, 26, is out of favour in Turin and has made just two Serie A starts this season. The former Liverpool midfielder will reportedly be allowed to leave during this transfer window and three European giants are eyeing the Germany international. […]

The post Rumour Has It: Man Utd, Tottenham and Dortmund eye Emre Can appeared first on Soccer News.
