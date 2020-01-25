Rumour Has It: Man Utd, Tottenham and Dortmund eye Emre Can

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can. Can, 26, is out of favour in Turin and has made just two Serie A starts this season. The former Liverpool midfielder will reportedly be allowed to leave during this transfer window and three European giants are eyeing the Germany international. […]



