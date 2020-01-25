Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash against Hull on Saturday Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash against Hull on Saturday 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea goalkeeper decision following Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been speaking about the Blues' goalkeeper situation ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City, amid criticism of...

Football.london 1 week ago Also reported by • talkSPORT



Tweets about this