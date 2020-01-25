Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga

Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga

Daily Star Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa ArrizabalagaChelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash against Hull on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea goalkeeper decision following Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea goalkeeper decision following Kepa Arrizabalaga criticismChelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been speaking about the Blues' goalkeeper situation ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City, amid criticism of...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.