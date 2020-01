One of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President. The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.



Nirbhaya: Convict Mukesh Kumar moves Supreme Court, seeks judicial review of rejection of mercy petition The petition was filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on February 1 at 6am Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a Delhi...

