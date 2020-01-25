Global  

Sport24.co.za | Muguruza claims Svitolina scalp as top women's seeds tumble

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Elina Svitolina became the sixth top 10 women's seed to exit in the Australian Open third round after she was well beaten by unseeded Garbine Muguruza on Saturday.
Top 10 women's seeds into Australian Open third round

All of the top 10 women's singles seeds reach the Australian Open third round for the first time since 2007.
BBC News


