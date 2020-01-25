Global  

Brentford vs Leicester City live: Team news and commentary from fourth round clash at Griffin Park

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The FA Cup returns this weekend as fourth placed Championship side Brentford host former Premier League champions Leicester City. Brentford, who are playing their last ever season at Griffin Park, are currently sitting fourth in the Championship behind West Brom, Leeds and Fulham. Brentford’s priority will be promotion to the Premier League this season but they […]
Leicester City team news - Brendan Rodgers makes wholesale changes for Brentford FA Cup clash

Leicester City team news - Brendan Rodgers has selected his starting XI to face Brentford in the FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Griffin Park today.
Leicester Mercury

Leicester City team news v Burnley - Brendan Rodgers & Sean Dyche name starting lineups

The teamsheets are in for the Premier League clash at Turf Moor today and Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury miss this afternoon's clash being replaced by...
Leicester Mercury

