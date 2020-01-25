Global  

When Liverpool thrashed Shrewsbury in 1996 FA Cup tie while mourning the loss of club legend Bob Paisley

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Liverpool and Shrewsbury will meet in the FA Cup this weekend for what will be just their second meeting in the clubs’ history. Their only ever encounter came in February 1996 and ended with the Reds winning comfortably 4-0. The game was originally scheduled for January but heavy snowfall pushed the tie back by nearly […]
News video: Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision 00:50

 Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool [Video]FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive run which has seen the Reds only lose two matches this season in all competitions. League One Shrewsbury are hoping to cause the upset of the round.

How Liverpool should line up in FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury – why Jurgen Klopp must start Fabinho

A late win at Wolves saw Liverpool march on in the Premier League but they must turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend. Roberto Firmino’s 84th-minute...
talkSPORT

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Naby Keita could return for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round tie, Sadio Mane injury update plus more

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita could be available for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round clash at Shrewsbury, but says the club are awaiting the results of...
talkSPORT

