When Liverpool thrashed Shrewsbury in 1996 FA Cup tie while mourning the loss of club legend Bob Paisley

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Liverpool and Shrewsbury will meet in the FA Cup this weekend for what will be just their second meeting in the clubs’ history. Their only ever encounter came in February 1996 and ended with the Reds winning comfortably 4-0. The game was originally scheduled for January but heavy snowfall pushed the tie back by nearly […] 👓 View full article

