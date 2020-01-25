Global  

Barty named Young Australian of the Year

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ash Barty was named Young Australian of the Year on Saturday in recognition of her rise to number one in the world and Grand Slam triumph at last year's French Open.
Defending champion Osaka - 'Last year I was fearless' [Video]Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

New Year, New Glow With Plexaderm [Video]New Year, New Glow With Plexaderm

Add this to your New Year resolution!

Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020

Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Australian Open.
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty ready to win home Grand Slam

*Melbourne:* Ashleigh Barty is relishing the pressure at her home Australian Open -- but joked on Sunday that she is sick of seeing pictures of herself...
