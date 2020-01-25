Global  

Steve Smith maintains good form in BBL

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 25 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Steve Smith has continued to shine in the shortest format of the game as his unbeaten knock of 66 from 40 balls saw his side Sydney Sixers register a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in an ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match on Saturday.
