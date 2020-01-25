Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Shrewsbury striker Daniel Udoh was down in the ninth tier of English football six years ago - which is why facing Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday is such a thrill for him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool

FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool 01:18

 Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive run which has seen the Reds only lose two matches this season in all competitions. League One Shrewsbury are hoping to cause the upset of the round.

Recent related news from verified sources

When Liverpool thrashed Shrewsbury in 1996 FA Cup tie while mourning the loss of club legend Bob Paisley

Liverpool and Shrewsbury will meet in the FA Cup this weekend for what will be just their second meeting in the clubs’ history. Their only ever encounter came...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Team TalkBBC Local News

Shrewsbury vs Liverpool: FA Cup opponents should serve as a reality check for Reds' gilded rise

The sight of the League One side on Sunday is a reminder that the majority of football clubs play below a glass ceiling of possibility, something Liverpool are...
Independent Also reported by •BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daveglassrepair

Darwin Glass & Glazing Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie #Salop #Shrewsbury https://t.co/lxzY53ZBO8 50 minutes ago

SportsCentralNG

Sports Central Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie https://t.co/xz502ZUBnR 2 hours ago

FootySocialUK

Footy Social UK Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie… https://t.co/hPOObQw2LO 3 hours ago

footballbbc_com

football-bbc Shrewsbury v Liverpool: ‘I don’t class this as work’, says Daniel Udoh on Sunday’s FA Cup tie… https://t.co/X6sM5W2WB3 3 hours ago

Salopmanfan

Salop Man Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie https://t.co/gMDGfuEUfL 3 hours ago

graballnew

GraballNews Shrewsbury v Liverpool: ‘I don’t class this as work’, says Daniel Udoh on Sunday’s FA Cup tie… https://t.co/sNbHQU3ifo 3 hours ago

SportstimesUK

Sports Times Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie… https://t.co/OwJTSg58Qx 3 hours ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Shrewsbury v Liverpool: 'I don't class this as work', says Daniel Udoh on Sunday's FA Cup tie: https://t.co/3gXTlwBghj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.