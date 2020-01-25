Global  

Albion talk to Boca Juniors over plan for Alexis Mac Allister

The Argus Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Albion are set for talks with Boca Juniors over their plans for Alexis Mac Allister.
Boca Juniors president says Alexis Mac Allister is staying

Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal says Alexis Mac Allister is staying with his club until June.
Sources: Boca accept Albion bid for Alexis Mac Allister

Boca Juniors are ready to accept ​Albion’s bid to bring Alexis Mac Allister to England, according to sources in Buenos Aires this evening.
