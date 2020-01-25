Global  

AB de Villiers shines as Brisbane Heat defeat Melbourne Stars

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): AB de Villiers played a knock of 71 runs as Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars by 71 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
