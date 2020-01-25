Sport24.co.za | Medvedev cruises to set up Wawrinka last-16 clash Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

World number four Daniil Medvedev eased past Alexei Popyrin in straight sets Saturday to set up a last-16 clash with former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka. 👓 View full article

