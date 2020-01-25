Global  

Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A tour with fractured wrist

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing India A tour against New Zealand 'A' with a fractured wrist.
