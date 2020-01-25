Global  

Brentford v Leicester: Follow the FA Cup 4th round LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
It's a battle of the high-flyers as promotion-chasing Championship side Brentford play host to Brendan Rodgers' impressive Leicester City.

Leicester City team news - Brendan Rodgers makes wholesale changes for Brentford FA Cup clash

Leicester City team news - Brendan Rodgers makes wholesale changes for Brentford FA Cup clashLeicester City team news - Brendan Rodgers has selected his starting XI to face Brentford in the FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Griffin Park today.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •talkSPORT

Brentford 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho sends Foxes through

Leicester hold off a spirited second-half effort from Brentford to reach the FA Cup fourth round in the final tie to be held at Griffin Park.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Leicester MercuryBBC Local NewsBBC News

