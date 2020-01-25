Global  

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman linked with stunning £340m bid to buy club from Mike Ashley

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Newcastle are reportedly on the verge of being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. According to the highly-respected Wall Street Journal, a £340million deal could be struck with current Magpies owner Mike Ashley within days. The report claims Bin Salman’s Public Investment Fund has teamed up with […]
