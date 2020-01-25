A-League Review: Perth Glory´s record run ends with Melbourne City stalemate
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Perth Glory missed out on the chance to draw level with Melbourne City in the A-League ladder as their club-record six-match winning run ended in a goalless draw at AAMI Park. The visitors had a perfect record throughout December and January but could not find a way through in Saturday’s clash with City, who remain […]
The post A-League Review: Perth Glory´s record run ends with Melbourne City stalemate appeared first on Soccer News.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.