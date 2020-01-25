Global  

A-League Review: Perth Glory´s record run ends with Melbourne City stalemate

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Perth Glory missed out on the chance to draw level with Melbourne City in the A-League ladder as their club-record six-match winning run ended in a goalless draw at AAMI Park. The visitors had a perfect record throughout December and January but could not find a way through in Saturday’s clash with City, who remain […]

A-League Review: Perth Glory´s record run ends with Melbourne City stalemate
