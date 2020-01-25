Global  

West Ham vs West Brom LIVE: Team news and goal updates as Bilic returns to face the Hammers

Walsall Advertiser Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
West Ham v West Brom | Slaven Bilic returns to East London looking to get one over his former employers and earn their place in the FA Cup 5th round.
Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ [Video]Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football.

Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham vs West Brom LIVE: Goal updates as Moyes and Bilic pick strong teams

West Ham v West Brom | Slaven Bilic returns to East London looking to get one over his former employers and earn their place in the FA Cup 5th round
Tamworth Herald

West Ham 0-1 West Brom LIVE: Townsend stunner puts Albion into the lead

West Ham v West Brom | Slaven Bilic returns to East London looking to get one over his former employers and earn their place in the FA Cup 5th round
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News This is what Slaven Bilic told his West Brom players after West Ham win - Birmingham Live #CardiffCityFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/p06Jd0PuiQ 8 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News FA #Cup: West Ham 0 West Brom 1 - LIVE - https://t.co/1AglBABNrv #WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Championship https://t.co/gsxqe505LI 27 minutes ago

liveleedsunited

Leeds United Live “Of course we can’t stop the media or the fans but even when the gap was 11 points there was an extremely long way… https://t.co/4YyKaaaetU 1 hour ago

irons_united

iRONS UNITED 🚨West ham 0-1 West Brom Review🚨 LIVE NOW Out of the FA CUP Watch here 👉🏾: https://t.co/5bqsS4N00Y 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News West #Brom player ratings as 'classy' Krovinovic shines in FA Cup win at West Ham - Birmingham Live #CardiffCityFC… https://t.co/60RwkdvGQB 1 hour ago

BotNowUnited

Bot Now United RT @irons_united: 🚨West Ham 0-1 West Brom Review🚨 LIVE NOW Watch here 👉🏾: https://t.co/xN2l5JoH40 2 hours ago

TopRadio909

TOPRADIO90.9 RT @MailSport: FULL TIME Southampton 1-1 Spurs West Ham 0-1 West Brom Burnley 1-2 Norwich Millwall 0-2 Sheff Utd Newcastle 0-0 Oxford Unit… 2 hours ago

irons_united

iRONS UNITED 🚨West Ham 0-1 West Brom Review🚨 LIVE NOW Watch here 👉🏾: https://t.co/xN2l5JoH40 2 hours ago

