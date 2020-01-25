West Ham vs West Brom LIVE: Team news and goal updates as Bilic returns to face the Hammers

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

West Ham v West Brom | Slaven Bilic returns to East London looking to get one over his former employers and earn their place in the FA Cup 5th round. West Ham v West Brom | Slaven Bilic returns to East London looking to get one over his former employers and earn their place in the FA Cup 5th round. 👓 View full article

