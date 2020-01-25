Global  

Pablo Mari arrives in London ahead of expected Arsenal move

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arrived in London ahead of an anticipated move to Arsenal. Mari is expected to join the Gunners on loan with an option to buy – which is reportedly set at £7.5million – after arriving at Heathrow Airport with Arsenal technical director Edu on Saturday. The 26-year-old is set to become Mikel […]

