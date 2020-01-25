Global  

Iheanacho scores as Leicester beats Brentford in FA Cup

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Iheanacho scores as Leicester beats Brentford in FA CupLeicester has held on to an early lead to beat Brentford 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup
LONDON (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game as Leicester clung on to an early lead to beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup....
Brentford 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho sends Foxes through

Leicester hold off a spirited second-half effort from Brentford to reach the FA Cup fourth round in the final tie to be held at Griffin Park.
