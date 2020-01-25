Global  

Barcelona and Valencia fans clash in violent pre-match brawl outside Mestalla Stadium ahead of LaLiga match

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Barcelona and Valencia fans clashed outside the Mestalla Stadium ahead of their LaLiga match on Saturday. Numerous objects, including chairs and flairs, were used as weapons by match-goers prior to the 3pm kick-off. ⚠️⚠️ Violent clashes in the Mestalla neighborhood between Ultras Valencia Yomus and Ultras Barcelona Boixos. {SER} pic.twitter.com/ZSDyxOfoNH — SportsObama.com (@SportsObama) January 25, […]
La Liga: Valencia coach Albert Celades welcomes former club Barcelona to Mestalla in clash

Saturday afternoon’s LaLiga Santander meeting between Valencia and Barcelona at Mestalla brings a long-awaited first opportunity for Albert Celades to coach...
