Mary Kom will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award, while PV Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among eight sportspersons named for the prestigious honours. Mary won a bronze medal in London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times. Sindhu is a silver medallist at Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton. 👓 View full article